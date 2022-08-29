Lions Releasing TE Devin Funchess & WR Kalil Pimpleton

Jordan Schultz reports that the Lions are cutting TE Devin Funchess as they trim their rosters down ahead of the season.

Aaron Wilson reports that the team is also letting go of WR Kalil Pimpleton, who was a standout on HBO’s Hard Knocks.

Funchess, 28, is a former second-round pick by the Panthers in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He finished his four-year rookie contract with Carolina before agreeing to a one-year deal worth up to $13 million with the Colts in 2019.

Funchess was once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year contract worth $2.5 million with the Packers. However, he opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

He agreed to a roughly $750,000 pay cut to stay in Green Bay for 2021 in March but was released in August. He had a brief stint with the 49ers’ practice squad late in the season.

In 2019, Funchess appeared in one game and caught three passes for 32 yards receiving before being placed on injured reserve with a broken collarbone.