Lions Releasing TE Jesse James

Adam Schefter reports that the Detroit Lions are releasing veteran TE Jesse James.

The Lions are also expected to release CB Justin Coleman, so new GM Brad Holmes is wasting no time overhauling the team’s roster.

James, 26, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth-round in 2015 out of Penn State. He played out a four-year deal with the Steelers before signing a four-year, $25 million contract with Detroit in 2019.

James was set to make a base salary of $4,950,000 for the 2021 season.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing will free up $2,142,000 of available cap space while creating $4,287,000 in dead money.

In 2020, James played in all 16 games for the Lions, recording 14 catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns.