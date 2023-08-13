Lions Sign CB Colby Richardson, Release OL Ross Pierschbacher With Injury Settlement

The Detroit Lions announced on Sunday that they have signed CB Colby Richardson and released OL Ross Pierschbacher with an injury settlement.

Pierschbacher, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of Washington back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.8 million contract with Washington, but was waived coming out of training camp in 2020.

Washington re-signed Pierschbacher to their practice squad and he was eventually signed to the Eagles’ roster late in the season. Philadelphia released him coming out of the preseason in 2021 and he landed with the Jets on the practice squad.

New York re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2022 season but ended up waiving him during final cuts. The Lions signed him to their practice squad and ended up signing again him a few months ago.

For his career, Pierschbacher has appeared in 11 games for the Eagles, Washington, and Lions.