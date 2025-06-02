Lions Sign CB Divaad Wilson

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed CB Divaad Wilson.

In a corresponding move, the Lions have waived CB Gavin Holmes.

Wilson, 25, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of UCF following the 2023 draft. He was let go after camp and caught on with the Cardinals’ practice squad.

He was signed to the active roster in January but spent most of 2024 on their practice squad before being signed to the Giants’ active roster in December.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in five games for the Cardinals and Giants and recorded five total tackles and one pass defended.