Lions Sign CFL Standout DL Mathieu Betts

The Detroit Lions announced that they are signing CFL DL Mathieu Betts to a contract on Tuesday.

Betts worked out with the team on December 19th, one of his three NFL workouts that month. The Browns and Bills also hosted a workout for him, and one other team offered a contract.

Betts, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Laval University back in 2019. He later signed on with the Bears as an unrestricted free agent.

However, Chicago waived him coming out of the preseason. From there, Betts signed with the CFL Edmonton team and spent three years with the club before joining the BC Lions in 2022.

In 2023, Betts appeared in 18 games for the Lions and recorded 44 tackles, 18 sacks and four forced fumbles. He was named the CFL’s Defensive Player of the Year.