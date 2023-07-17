Lions Sign First-Round RB Jahmyr Gibbs

The Detroit Lions have officially signed No. 12 overall pick RB Jahmyr Gibbs to a rookie contract on Monday.

This leaves just one unsigned player from the team’s 2023 draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 12 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Signed 1 18 Jack Campbell LB Signed 2 34 Sam LaPorta TE Signed 2 45 Brian Branch S 3 68 Hendon Hooker QB Signed 3 96 Brodric Martin DT Signed 5 152 Colby Sorsdal OT Signed 7 219 Antoine Green WR Signed

Gibbs, 21, transferred to Alabama after two seasons at Georgia Tech and was a starter in his final two college seasons. He earned second-team All-American and second-team All-SEC in 2022.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Saints RB Alvin Kamara.

The No. 12 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $19,168,040 contract that includes a $10,940,393 signing bonus and will carry a $3,485,098 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his three-year college career, Gibbs rushed 383 times for 2,184 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 103 receptions for 1,212 yards and another eight touchdowns in 31 games.