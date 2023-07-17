Lions Sign First-Round RB Jahmyr Gibbs

The Detroit Lions have officially signed No. 12 overall pick RB Jahmyr Gibbs to a rookie contract on Monday.
#Lions have signed draft pick RB Jahmyr Gibbs.
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 17, 2023
This leaves just one unsigned player from the team’s 2023 draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|12
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|Signed
|1
|18
|Jack Campbell
|LB
|Signed
|2
|34
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|Signed
|2
|45
|Brian Branch
|S
|3
|68
|Hendon Hooker
|QB
|Signed
|3
|96
|Brodric Martin
|DT
|Signed
|5
|152
|Colby Sorsdal
|OT
|Signed
|7
|219
|Antoine Green
|WR
|Signed
Gibbs, 21, transferred to Alabama after two seasons at Georgia Tech and was a starter in his final two college seasons. He earned second-team All-American and second-team All-SEC in 2022.
Lance Zierlein compares him to Saints RB Alvin Kamara.
The No. 12 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $19,168,040 contract that includes a $10,940,393 signing bonus and will carry a $3,485,098 cap figure for the 2023 season.
During his three-year college career, Gibbs rushed 383 times for 2,184 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 103 receptions for 1,212 yards and another eight touchdowns in 31 games.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!