Lions Sign Four Players, Place Three On IR

According to Adam Schefter, the Lions made several roster moves on Sunday, including placing OL Justin Herron, OL Colby Sorsdal, and TE Kenny Yeboah on season-ending injured reserve.

In corresponding moves, the Lions signed four players, including OL Gunner Britton, OL Keaton Sutherland, TE Gunnar Oakes, and RB Deon Jackson.

Jackson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Duke back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Colts but was waived and later signed to their practice squad.

Jackson spent the entire 2022 season on the team’s active roster. He signed a futures deal for the 2023 season but was cut loose and later signed by the Browns.

Cleveland waived Jackson in October, and he was later claimed by the Giants, where he finished out the season. New York cut him from their injured reserve with a settlement. He then had a brief stint with the Jets.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in four games for the Colts, Browns, and Giants, rushing for 14 yards on 13 carries to go along with five receptions for one yard receiving.