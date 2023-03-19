Lions Sign LS Jake McQuaide To One-Year Deal

Aaron Wilson reports that the Lions have signed LS Jake McQuaide to a one-year contract worth $1.317 million.

The contract also includes a $152,500 signing bonus and a $1.165M base salary for the 2023 season.

McQuaide, 35, went undrafted out of Ohio State back in 2011 and caught on with the Rams.

During his time with the team, McQuaide was named to two Pro Bowls and also transitioned with the franchise as it moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

He spent nine seasons with the Rams and played out his three-year extension with the team in 2020, signing with the Cowboys in 2021.

In 2022, McQuaide appeared in four games for the Cowboys.