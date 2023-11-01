Lions Sign LS Jake McQuaide To Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed LS Jake McQuaide to the practice squad.

Detroit’s former starting long snapper, Scott Daly, was just injured and lost for the season, so the Lions needed a new executor of longer-than-normal snaps.

McQuaide was with the team earlier this offseason and will be called on to come swooping to the rescue.

McQuaide, 35, went undrafted out of Ohio State back in 2011 and caught on with the Rams.

During his time with the team, McQuaide was named to two Pro Bowls and also transitioned with the franchise as it moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

He spent nine seasons with the Rams and played out his three-year extension with the team in 2020, signing with the Cowboys in 2021.

He played out his contract in Dallas and was a free agent in 2023 when he signed with the Lions. He was cut in August, however.

In 2022, McQuaide appeared in four games for the Cowboys.