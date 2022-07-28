Lions Sign OT Darrin Paulo

The Detroit Lions announced that they’ve signed OT Darrin Paulo.

#Lions have signed free agent T Darrin Paulo and waived LB Natrez Patrick. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 28, 2022

In a corresponding move, the team waived LB Natrez Patrick.

Paulo, 25, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Utah after the 2020 draft. New Orleans waived him before the start of the season and he was claimed by the Broncos.

Paulo spent the 2020 season on the Broncos practice squad. The Broncos signed Paulo to a futures contract following the season, but waived him just a month later.

From there, the Lions signed Paulo to a one-year deal last offseason but released him before the start of the season. He spent the year on and off the team’s practice squad before being released in January.

In 2021, Paulo did not appear in a game for the Lions.