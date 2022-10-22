Lions Sign P Jack Fox To Three-Year Extension

Ian Rapoport reports that the Lions are signing P Jack Fox to a three-year extension that will make him the NFL’s highest-paid punter.

Fox’s new deal will earn him $3.775 million per year and $7.5 million guaranteed, and he will now no longer become a restricted free agent after this season.

The team had signed Fox to an ERFA tender this offseason and was considered likely to sign a long-term deal with Fox over the summer.

Fox, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Rice back in 2019. He later signed on with the Chiefs before being waived and added to their practice squad during the 2019 season.

From there, Fox was signed to the Lions practice squad and returned to Detroit on a futures contract. Last offseason he re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent.

In 2022, Fox has appeared in five games and punted 16 times for 781 yards,