Lions Sign RB Javon Leake, Waive/Injured RB Michael Warren

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they’ve signed RB Javon Leake and waived RB Michael Warren with an injury designation.

Leake, 23, signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland following the draft in 2020. He was waived coming out of camp and later signed to Washington’s practice squad.

Washington brought Leake back on a futures contract this past January only to release him in April.

During his three-year college career, Leake rushed 145 times for 1,144 yards (7.9 YPC) and 17 touchdowns. He added 10 catches for 59 yards and returned 59 kicks for 1,445 yards and three additional touchdowns.