Lions Sign S Erick Hallett To PS

The Detroit Lions announced they signed S Erick Hallett to their practice squad on Thursday.

Hallett, 24, is a former sixth-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh. He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract but was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts as a rookie.

He spent all of 2023 on Jacksonville’s practice squad before signing a futures deal back in January. He was among the Jaguars’ final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason as well.

During his college career, Hallett recorded 168 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, eight interceptions, 24 pass defenses, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and scored one defensive touchdown.