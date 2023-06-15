Lions Sign Second-Round TE Sam LaPorta

The Detroit Lions have officially signed No. 34 overall pick TE Sam LaPorta to a rookie contract, according to the team.

Detroit has just two more picks to go to sign their entire 2023 class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 12 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 1 18 Jack Campbell LB Signed 2 34 Sam LaPorta TE Signed 2 45 Brian Branch S 3 68 Hendon Hooker QB Signed 3 96 Brodric Martin DT Signed 5 152 Colby Sorsdal OT Signed 7 219 Antoine Green WR Signed

LaPorta, 22, was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2022 following his senior season at Iowa.

The Lions selected him in the second round with the No. 34 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $9,465,990 rookie contract that includes a $3,884,356 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,721,089 in 2023.

During his four-year college career, LaPorta appeared in 40 games and caught 153 passes for 1,786 yards and five touchdowns.