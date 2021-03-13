Lions Sign TE Josh Hill

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that they’ve signed TE Josh Hill to a contract.

The Lions just recently released Jesse James, so Hill likely fills his role on their roster.

New Lions HC Dan Campbell spent time with Hill while together in New Orleans.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Hill, 30, signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Idaho State back in 2013. He was in the final year of his three-year, $7.1 million contract that included $3.25 million guaranteed when he agreed to a three-year, $8.85M extension in 2018.

The Saints opted to release Hill a few weeks ago.

In 2020, Hill appeared in 14 games for the Saints and caught eight passes for 46 yards receiving and a touchdown.