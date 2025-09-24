Lions Sign TE Ross Dwelley From PS, Among Two Moves

The Detroit Lions officially signed TE Ross Dwelley from the practice squad to the active roster and signed DL Quinton Jefferson to the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Lions announce roster moves: Signed TE Ross Dwelley to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad. Signed DL Quinton Jefferson to the Practice Squad. pic.twitter.com/0V1QgxiUoA — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 24, 2025

Dwelley, 30, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego in 2018. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to San Francisco’s practice squad.

The 49ers promoted Dwelley to the active roster later in the year and returned to the 49ers on three consecutive one-year contracts. The Falcons signed Dwelley to a one-year deal in May of last year.

San Francisco signed Dwelley to a one-year deal in May, but he was among their final roster cuts.

In 2024, Dwelley appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded one reception for five yards.