Lions Sign Third-Round DT Alim McNeill & Seventh-Round RB Jermar Jefferson

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they’ve signed third-round DT Alim McNeill and seventh-round RB Jermar Jefferson to rookie deals.

McNeill, 20, was a two-year starter at NC State and a First-Team All-ACC as a junior. The Lions used the No. 72 overall pick in the third round on McNeill.

McNeill is projected to sign a four-year, $5,129,186 contract that includes a $1,090,316 signing bonus.

During his college career at N.C. State, McNeill recorded 77 tackles, 10 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, a recovery, a defensive touchdown and five pass deflections over the course of three seasons and 32 games.