Lions Sign Third-Round WR Isaac TeSlaa

The Detroit Lions signed third-round WR Isaac TeSlaa to a four-year rookie contract, per David Burke.
The Lions have just two more picks to go to wrap up signing their 2025 draft class.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|28
|Tyleik Williams
|DT
|2
|57
|Tate Ratledge
|G
|3
|70
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|Signed
|5
|171
|Miles Frazier
|G
|Signed
|6
|196
|Ahmed Hassanein
|EDGE
|Signed
|7
|230
|Dan Jackson
|S
|Signed
|7
|244
|Dominic Lovett
|WR
|Signed
TeSlaa, 23, was a two-year starter at Arkansas and transferred to the Razorbacks after spending three years at Hillsdale College, a Division II school. He earned Honorable Mention All-American honors, GMAC Offensive Player of the Year, and First Team All-GMAC in 2022, along with Second Team All-GMAC in 2021.
He was a no-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class after playing quarterback in a Wing-T style offense in high school.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,664,452 rookie contract that includes a $1,486,872 signing bonus.
During his college career, TeSlaa appeared in 51 games and recorded 180 receptions for 3,013 yards (16.74 YPC) and 25 touchdowns.
