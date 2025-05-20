Lions Sign Third-Round WR Isaac TeSlaa

The Detroit Lions signed third-round WR Isaac TeSlaa to a four-year rookie contract, per David Burke.

The Lions have just two more picks to go to wrap up signing their 2025 draft class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 28 Tyleik Williams DT 2 57 Tate Ratledge G 3 70 Isaac TeSlaa WR Signed 5 171 Miles Frazier G Signed 6 196 Ahmed Hassanein EDGE Signed 7 230 Dan Jackson S Signed 7 244 Dominic Lovett WR Signed

TeSlaa, 23, was a two-year starter at Arkansas and transferred to the Razorbacks after spending three years at Hillsdale College, a Division II school. He earned Honorable Mention All-American honors, GMAC Offensive Player of the Year, and First Team All-GMAC in 2022, along with Second Team All-GMAC in 2021.

He was a no-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class after playing quarterback in a Wing-T style offense in high school.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,664,452 rookie contract that includes a $1,486,872 signing bonus.

During his college career, TeSlaa appeared in 51 games and recorded 180 receptions for 3,013 yards (16.74 YPC) and 25 touchdowns.