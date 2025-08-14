Lions Sign Two, Place Two On IR

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed OL Zack Johnson and CB Allan George.

In correspondence, the Lions have placed CB Dicaprio Bootle and OL Keaton Sutherland on injured reserve.

Johnson, 31, wound up signing with the Packers after going undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft. Green Bay eventually released Johnson prior to the start of the 2021 season and he caught on with the Cardinals.

The Cardinals released Johnson and he signed with the Broncos. He then had a brief stint on the Titans practice squad.

Johnson spent 2023 playing for the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL and had a brief stint with the Browns during camp last year. He signed with the 49ers late last season and re-signed on a futures deal before being waived earlier this month.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in one game for the Titans.