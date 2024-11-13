Lions Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

The Lions announced they have signed two to their practice squad on Wednesday, WR Maurice Alexander and LB Abraham Beauplan.

Alexander, 27, went undrafted out of Florida International back in 2020.

He was later drafted by the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL in February of 2022.

In 2022, Alexander played in 10 games for the Stars and started six of them, catching 20 passes for 234 yards (11.7 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also made one post-season appearance, returning a punt 87 yards for a touchdown.

For his career, Alexander has appeared in four games and returned six kicks for 146 yards.