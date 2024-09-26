Lions Sign WR Allen Robinson To Active Roster

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed WR Allen Robinson to their active roster.

Additionally, the Lions have signed LB Abraham Beauplan to the practice squad.

Robinson, 31, is a former second-round pick by the Jaguars back in 2014. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.510 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million contract with roughly $25 million guaranteed with the Bears back in 2018.

Robinson played out the final year of his contract and made a base salary of $10.9 million for the 2020 season. Chicago franchise-tagged him for the 2021 season at $17.9 million and he later departed in free agency for a three-year, $46.5 million contract that includes $30.7 million fully guaranteed with the Rams.

Los Angeles traded him to the Steelers in April of last year. Robinson went on to sign with the Giants in May this offseason but was cut loose coming out of the preseason. He signed with the Lions’ practice squad following training camp.

In 2023, Robinson appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 34 receptions for 280 yards and no touchdowns.