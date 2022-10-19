Lions Sign WR Stanley Berryhill To PS, Place CB Saivion Smith On PS Injured List

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed WR Stanley Berryhill to the practice squad.

To free up room, they placed CB Saivion Smith on the practice squad injured list, which functions the same as injured reserve. Smith suffered a neck injury in Week 5 against the Patriots.

#Lions have signed WR Stanley Berryhill to the Practice Squad and placed DB Saivion Smith on Practice Squad/Injured — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 19, 2022

Detroit’s practice squad now includes:

LB Jarrad Davis T Obinna Eze TE Garrett Griffin DL Bruce Hector LB James Houston CB Saivion Smith (injured) RB Jermar Jefferson QB Tim Boyle C Ross Pierschbacher OT Darrin Paulo WR Joshua Johnson TE Shane Zylstra K Michael Badgley WR Brandon Zylstra K Sam Ficken WR Maurice Alexander WR Stanley Berryhill

Smith, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars. However, Jacksonville opted to waive him coming out of the preseason and he eventually signed on with the Cowboys in 2020.

Dallas waived him in May of 2021 and he was claimed by the Seahawks before being waived again. He landed with the Broncos but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.

Denver cut him loose in October and he caught on with the 49ers’ practice squad before the Lions claimed him late in the season. He later returned on a futures deal for the 2022 season, was waived during roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.

For his career, Smith has appeared in 10 games and recorded four total tackles.