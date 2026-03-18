Lions Signed LB Damone Clark

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed LB Damone Clark to a one-year deal.

Clark, 25, was second-team All-SEC as a senior at LSU. The Cowboys drafted him with the No. 176 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,902,556 rookie contract that included a $242,556 signing bonus and was making a base salary of $3.4 million after qualifying for the Proven Performance Escalator when the Cowboys waived him in November.

The Texans claimed Clark and he finished out the season in Houston.

In 2025, Clark appeared in eight games for the Cowboys and six games for the Texans. He recorded 28 total tackles, 14 for each team.