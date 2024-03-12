Lions Signing CB Amik Robertson To Two-Year Contract

Tom Pelissero reports that the Lions are signing former Raiders CB Amik Robertson to a two-year contract worth $9.25 million with a maximum value of $10.75 million.

Robertson, 25, played college football at Louisiana Tech where he was a three-year starter and was a First-Team All-American before the Raiders selected him in the fourth round of the 2020 draft.

He finished out a four-year deal worth $3,789,401 that included a signing bonus of $494,401 and was testing the open market for the first time in his career.

In 2023, Robertson appeared in 17 games for the Raiders, recording 50 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.