Lions Signing CB Anthony Averett & TE Anthony Firkser To PS, Cut Two

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Lions are signing CB Anthony Averett to their practice squad on Tuesday.

The Lions have already confirmed the news and announced that they’ve released CB Darius Phillips and WR Trey Quinn from the unit and signed TE Anthony Firkser.

Averett, 28, is a former fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 draft. He played out a four-year, $3.1 million rookie deal and entered unrestricted free agency in 2022.

He ended up signing a one-year deal with the Raiders worth up to $4 million. From there, the 49ers signed him to a contract a few weeks ago.

Averett was placed on injured reserve soon after. San Francisco released him in August.

In 2022, Averett appeared in seven games for the Raiders and recorded 13 tackles and a pass defense.