Lions Signing CB Anthony Averett & TE Anthony Firkser To PS, Cut Two

Nate Bouda
Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Lions are signing CB Anthony Averett to their practice squad on Tuesday. 

The Lions have already confirmed the news and announced that they've released CB Darius Phillips and WR Trey Quinn from the unit and signed TE Anthony Firkser.

  1. WR Maurice Alexander
  2. K Michael Badgley
  3. WR Dylan Drummond
  4. T Connor Galvin
  5. DB Brandon Joseph
  6. LB Trevor Nowaske
  7. OT Max Pircher (International)
  8. QB David Blough
  9. DT Quinton Bohanna
  10. WR Daurice Fountain
  11. DE Raymond Johnson
  12. T Michael Niese
  13. LB Mitchell Agude
  14. RB Devine Ozigbo
  15. T Dan Skipper
  16. CB Anthony Averett
  17. TE Anthony Firkser

Averett, 28, is a former fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 draft. He played out a four-year, $3.1 million rookie deal and entered unrestricted free agency in 2022.

He ended up signing a one-year deal with the Raiders worth up to $4 million. From there, the 49ers signed him to a contract a few weeks ago. 

Averett was placed on injured reserve soon after. San Francisco released him in August. 

In 2022, Averett appeared in seven games for the Raiders and recorded 13 tackles and a pass defense.

