Lions Signing DB Alijah Holder

The Detroit Lions are signing DB Alijah Holder to a contract on Sunday, according to his agent.

Holder, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Stanford back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Broncos, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Since then, Holder has been on and off of the Broncos’ roster.

In 2020, Holder appeared in eight games for the Broncos and recorded six tackles.

During his college career at Stanford, Hodler recorded 131 tackles, two interceptions, a defensive touchdown, 24 passes defended and five forced fumbles over the course of 36 games and three seasons.