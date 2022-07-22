Lions Signing DL Isaiah Buggs

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Lions are signing DL Isaiah Buggs to a contract on Friday.

Buggs, 24, was selected with the No. 192 overall pick in the sixth round out of Alabama by the Steelers in 2019. He was in the third year of a four-year, $2,667,294 contract that included a $147,294 signing bonus when the Steelers waived him.

From there, the Raiders signed Buggs to a contract late last season.

In 2021, Buggs appeared in 10 games for the Steelers and recorded 17 tackles, no sacks and a pass deflection.