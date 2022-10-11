Lions Signing K Sam Ficken To Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed K Sam Ficken to the practice squad.

#Lions sign K Sam Ficken to the Practice Squad — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 11, 2022

Detroit’s incumbent kicker, Austin Seibert, has struggled with injuries and consistency so far in 2022.

Ficken, 29, wound up signing on with the Jaguars in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State. He lasted just over a month in Jacksonville before he was waived during the first round of roster cuts.

After a brief stint with the Chiefs, Ficken joined the Rams towards the end of 2018 after Greg Zuerlein suffered a season-ending injury. Los Angeles brought Ficken back on an exclusive rights contract, but he was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Ficken played for the Seahawks and Packers before signing on with the Jets. New York opted to waive him and he was claimed by the Titans. He landed on injured reserve with a groin injury, however, and Tennessee did not tender him as a free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Ficken appeared in nine games for the Jets and converted 13 of 15 field-goal attempts and 12 of his 15 extra-point tries.