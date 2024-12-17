Lions Signing LB Anthony Pittman Off Jaguars PS

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions are signing LB Anthony Pittman off the Jaguars practice squad.

Pittman, 28, signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Wayne State in 2019. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and was added to their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

Pittman returned on a futures deal in 2021 and signed an exclusive rights contract in 2022 and 2023. He signed on with the Commanders as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 but was cut coming out of the preseason. Pittman went on to join the Jaguars practice squad in October.

In 2024, Pittman has appeared in all one game for the Jaguars and recorded one tackle.