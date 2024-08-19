Lions Signing LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

The Detroit Lions are signing LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe to a one-year contract, according to ML Football.

Iyiegbuniwe, 28, was drafted by the Bears in the fourth round out of Western Kentucky. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract and became a free agent in 2022.

The Seahawks signed Iyiegbuniwe to a one-year deal but ended up releasing him during training camp. From there, he spent time on and off of the Panthers’ practice squad before joining the UFL.

In 2022, Iyiegbuniwe appeared in seven games for the Panthers and recorded two total tackles.