Lions Signing OL Kevin Zeitler To One-Year Deal

The Detroit Lions are signing OL Kevin Zeitler to a one-year deal, according to Adam Schefter.

Zeitler, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals out of Wisconsin back in 2012. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.544 million rookie contract when the Bengals elected to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2016 season.

From there, the Browns signed Zeitler to a five-year, $60 million deal that included $31.5 million guaranteed in 2017. He was later traded to the Giants as a part of the deal for WR Odell Beckham Jr.

New York opted to release Zeitler after two seasons and he quickly signed a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the Ravens.

Zeitler became an unrestricted free-agent this offseason.

In 2023, Zeitler appeared in and started 15 games for the Ravens.