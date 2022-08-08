Lions Signing OT Kendall Lamm, Place OL Zein Obeid On Retired List

According to Dave Birkett, the Lions are signing veteran OT Kendall Lamm to a contract.

He’s taking the roster spot of undrafted OL Zein Obeid, who is going on the reserve/retired list, per Kyle Meinke.

Lamm, 29, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market when he agreed to a two-year contract worth over $7 million with the Browns in 2019.

Lamm signed with the Titans on another two-year deal worth about $8.5 million in 2021. He recently worked out for the Colts and the Giants.

In 2021, Lamm has appeared in 12 games for the Titans, making one start for them at tackle.