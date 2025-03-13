Lions Signing QB Kyle Allen

The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms on a deal with QB Kyle Allen, according to Mike Garafolo.

Allen, 29, signed on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent back in 2018. Allen was waived coming out of the preseason before the Panthers added him to their practice squad before being promoted late in the season.

The Panthers re-signed Allen to a one-year contract in 2020, but later traded him to Washington for a fifth-round pick. Allen was placed on injured reserve after undergoing surgery for a dislocated ankle in November.

Allen was slated to be a restricted free agent in 2022 when the Commanders declined to tender him. He signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans.

The Bills signed Allen to a one-year deal for the 2023 season. From there, he signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh last offseason.

In 2023, Allen appeared in seven games for the Bills. He appeared in one game for the Steelers in 2024 and completed one pass for 19 yards.