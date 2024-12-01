Lions Signing S Jamal Adams To Practice Squad

Adam Schefter reports that the Lions are signing S Jamal Adams to their practice squad with the intention of adding him to the active roster at some point.

According to Schefter, Adams has been looking for an opportunity for a playoff team.

Adams, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Jets out of LSU back in 2017. He played out the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract worth $22,256,084, which included a signing bonus of $14,326,244.

The Jets exercised Adams’ fifth-year option before ultimately trading him to the Seahawks for a package including two first-round picks. Seattle later signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension in August of 2021.

The Seahawks released Adams this past March and he eventually signed on with the Titans. Tennessee cut him loose in October.

In 2024, Adams has appeared in three games for the Titans and recorded four tackles.