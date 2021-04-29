Lions TE Hunter Bryant Reverts To Non-Football Injury List

Lions TE Hunter Bryant officially cleared waivers on Thursday and reverted to the non-football injury list.

Bryant, 22, signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Washington before eventually signing a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Lions in May of last year.

Bryant landed on injured reserve due to a concussion back in October but was activated after a couple of months.

The Lions waived Bryant ith a non-football injury designation on Wednesday.

In 2020, Bryant appeared in five games for Detroit and recorded one reception for 44 yards and no touchdowns.