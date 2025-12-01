Lions Tried Out Five Players Including WR Russell Gage

The Detroit Lions hosted five players for a tryout on Monday including WR Russell Gage, per the transaction wire.

The full list of players includes:

WR Russell Gage TE MyCole Pruitt FB/TE Giovanni Ricci RB Jabari Small TE C.J. Uzomah

Gage, 29, was a sixth-round pick by the Falcons out of LSU back in 2018. He made the 53-man roster as a rookie and finished out his four-year rookie deal.

He was testing unrestricted free agency when he signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Buccaneers. He was set to earn a guaranteed salary of $7 million in 2023 when he ruptured his patellar tendon before the start of the season.

Tampa Bay released Gage this offseason, and he signed with the Ravens early in training camp. From there, the Ravens released Gage back in August last year. He caught on with the 49ers’ practice squad in November and re-signed on a futures deal after the season, but was among their final roster cuts in 2025.

In 2022, Gage appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and caught 51 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns.

In 2025, Gage appeared in one game for the 49ers but didn’t record any statistics.