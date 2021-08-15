Lions Waive CB Alex Brown

The Detroit Lions announced Sunday that they’ve waived CB Alex Brown.

#Lions have waived CB Alex Brown. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 15, 2021

It’s worth mentioning that NFL teams have until Tuesday to cut their rosters down to 85 players.

Brown, 24, went undrafted out of South Carolina State in 2019. He originally signed a three-year deal with the 49ers, but San Francisco waived him that July and the Eagles claimed him.

In 2019, Brown had stints with both the Eagles and the Jets before the season began. The Chiefs then signed Brown to their practice squad and Brown spent the past two years with Kansas City before the team declined to tender him a qualifying offer this offseason but he later signed on with the Lions this past May.

In 2020, Brown didn’t play a game for the Chiefs. In 2019, Brown had two tackles in three games.