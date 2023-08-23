Lions Waive DB Saivion Smith From IR With Settlement

The Detroit Lions announced they have waived DB Saivion Smith from injured reserve with a settlement.

#Lions have waived S Saivion Smith with an injury settlement. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 23, 2023

Smith, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars. However, Jacksonville opted to waive him coming out of the preseason and he eventually signed on with the Cowboys in 2020.

Dallas waived him in May and he was claimed by the Seahawks before being waived. The Broncos then signed him but he was among their final roster cuts and re-signed him to the practice squad.

Denver then cut Smith and he was briefly on the Broncos’ practice squad before being claimed by the Lions. He returned to Detroit on a one-year deal in 2023 before being waived with an injury designation.

In 2022, Smith appeared in one game for the Lions and recorded one tackle in his only start.