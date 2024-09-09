Lions Waive DL Chris Smith

The Lions announced on Monday that they are waiving DL Chris Smith.

Smith, 24, attended Notre Dame before going undrafted back in 2023.

During his final season with Notre Dame in 2022, Smith appeared in 13 games and recorded 17 tackles, one forced fumble, and half a sack.

In 2024, Smith has appeared in one game for the Lions and recorded one total tackle.

We will have more news on Smith as it becomes available.