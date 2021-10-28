Lions Waive DT Eric Banks

The Detroit Lions officially placed DT Eric Banks on waivers Thursday.

Banks, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Texas-San Antonio back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Rams, but was waived during the season and later added to their practice squad.

The Rams brought Banks back on a futures contract this past January before waiving him coming out of the preseason. The Chargers later claimed him off of waivers before cutting him loose a few weeks ago.

The Lions claimed Banks off of waivers.

In 2021, Banks has appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded one tackle.