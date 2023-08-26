Lions Waive RB Mohamed Ibrahim From IR With Settlement

The Detroit Lions officially waived RB Mohamed Ibrahim from injured reserve with a settlement on Saturday.
Ibrahim, 24, was named Third-team All-American in 2020 and was twice named First-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2022. He wound up going undrafted out of Minnesota this past April.
Ibrahim later signed a rookie contract with the Lions that included $100,000 guaranteed.
The Lions waived Ibrahim with an injury designation a few weeks ago and he later reverted to injured reserve.
During his five-year college career, Ibrahim rushed 867 times for 4,668 yards and 53 touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for 145 yards and no touchdowns.
