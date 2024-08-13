According to Howard Balzer, the Lions worked out three cornerbacks on Tuesday including Essang Bailey, Lorenzo Burns, and Javelin Guidry.

Of these players, Detroit signed Bailey to a contract.

Guidry, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Utah back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets before being waived coming out of the preseason.

The Cardinals later claimed Guidry off waivers before cutting him and bringing him back to the practice squad, at which point he was claimed by Las Vegas. From there, he had stints with the Eagles and Falcons.

Atlanta opted to waive Guidry and was claimed by New York in May.

In 2022, Guidry appeared in four games for the Raiders but did not recorded any stats.