Lions Working Out QB Joshua Dobbs

According to Mike Klis, the Lions are working out QB Joshua Dobbs after his recent workout with the Broncos.

Dobbs, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He was in the third year of his rookie contract when Pittsburgh traded him to the Jaguars in change for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville elected to waive Dobbs back in September of last year and was quickly claimed by the Steelers and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2021. He signed on with the Browns back in April but was cut loose last week to make room for Deshaun Watson.

For his career, Dobbs has appeared in six games for the Steelers and recorded 10 completions on 17 pass attempts (58.8 percent) for 45 yards, no touchdowns, and one interceptions, to go along with six rushing attempts for 31 yards (5.2 YPC).

