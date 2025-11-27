Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Could Miss Time With Ankle Injury

Lions HC Dan Campbell said that WR Amon-Ra St. Brown could miss “a week or two” with the ankle injury he suffered in today’s Week 13 game against the Packers, per Dave Birkett.

Campbell added that he’ll know more by Friday when they take a better look at the receiver, but it is not considered a long-term injury.

St. Brown went to the locker room early in Thursday’s game against the Packers and was eventually listed as questionable before being ruled out in the third quarter.

St. Brown, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Lions in the 2021 NFL Draft out of USC. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4,265,252 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $3,366,000 in 2024.

He then signed a four-year, $120 million extension with $77 million in guarantees.

In 2025, St. Brown has appeared in 11 games for the Lions and recorded 75 receptions on 107 targets for 884 yards (11.8 YPC) and nine touchdowns.