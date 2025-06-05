Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Had Knee Surgery, Plans To Be Ready For Camp

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown revealed he had knee surgery this offseason, via Eric Woodyard.
However, he says it was just a cleanup procedure and he’ll be ready for the start of training camp.
St. Brown, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Lions in the 2021 NFL Draft out of USC. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4,265,252 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $3,366,000 in 2024.
He then signed a four-year, $120 million extension with $77 million in guarantees.
In 2024, St. Brown appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 115 receptions for 1,263 yards (11.0 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.
