Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Has Low Ankle Sprain

The Lions got some good news on Friday regarding star WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and the ankle injury he suffered against the Packers.

According to Tom Pelissero, St. Brown is believed to have a low ankle sprain, which is good news regarding his timeline to return.

The Lions are set to play the Cowboys next Thursday and the Rams the week after, so having St. Brown back in the lineup will be huge for them as they push for a playoff spot down the stretch.

St. Brown, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Lions in the 2021 NFL Draft out of USC. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4,265,252 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $3,366,000 in 2024.

He then signed a four-year, $120 million extension with $77 million in guarantees.

In 2025, St. Brown has appeared in 12 games for the Lions and recorded 75 receptions on 107 targets for 884 yards (11.8 YPC) and nine touchdowns.