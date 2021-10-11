Lions WR Quintez Cephus Suffers Broken Collarbone

According to Tom Pelissero, Lions WR Quintez Cephus suffered a broken collarbone in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings.

The second-year pro came down hard on his shoulder during a tackle on the sidelines and had to leave the game. Pelissero says the injury will potentially wipe out the rest of Cephus’ season.

Expect Detroit to place Cephus on injured reserve shortly.

Cephus, 23, was a three-year starter at Wisconsin before being selected by the Lions in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,599,288 that includes a signing bonus of $304,288.

In 2021, Cephus has appeared in five games for the Lions, recording 12 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns.