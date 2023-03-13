List Of Proposed NFL Rule Changes For 2023

On Monday, the NFL issued the full list of rule Playing Rules, Bylaw and Resolution Proposals to be considered for the 2023 season.

2023 Playing Rule Proposals Summary

By Philadelphia; amends Rule 5, Section 1, Article 2, to permit the use of zero (“0”) as a

jersey numeral; to allow kickers and punters to use any jersey numeral between 0-49 and 90-99. By Philadelphia; amends Rule 6, Section 1, to permit a team to maintain possession of the ball after a score by substituting one offensive play (4th and 20 from the kicking team’s 20-yard line) for an onside kickoff attempt. By Los Angeles Chargers; amends Rule 4, Section 6, Article 3 and Section 7, Article 4, to

make the adjustment of the play clock following an Instant Replay reversal consistent with other timing rules. By Detroit; amends Rule 15, Section 3, Article 9, to expand the coaches’ challenge system to include personal fouls called on the field. By Detroit; amends Rule 15, Section 1, to provide clubs more opportunities for a third

challenge. By Detroit; amends Rule 15, Section 3, to expand the Replay Official’s jurisdiction to allow for consultation regarding penalty assessment. By Houston; amends Rule 15, Section 1, Article 2, to expand the Replay Official’s jurisdiction to allow for review on failed fourth down attempts. By Los Angeles Rams; amends Rule 15, Section 1 and Section 3, to make fouls for Roughing the Passer called on the field subject to replay assist and/or review by a coach’s challenge. By New York Jets; amends Rule 12, Section 2, Article 6, to expand the crackback prohibition to players who go in motion and go beyond the center to block (“split-flow block”) a defender below the waist.

2023 Bylaw Proposals Summary

By Detroit; amends Article XVII, Section 17.3, to allow a club to designate an emergency third quarterback from its Inactive List or Practice Squad who would be eligible to enter a game in the event the first two quarterbacks on the game day Active List are ruled “Out.” By Los Angeles Chargers; amends Article XX, Section 20.2, and Article XXI, Section 21.4, to seed Wild Card teams higher than Division Championships in the playoffs if (i) the Division Champions have won-loss-tied percentages lower than .500, and (ii) the Wild Card teams have four or more wins than the Division Champions with losing records.

2023 Resolution Proposals Summary

By Buffalo; to make the regular season and postseason roster transaction deadlines the same; changes the transaction deadline for Saturday night postseason games to 4:00 p.m., New York time on Saturday. By Los Angeles Chargers; to provide greater clarity as to a player’s availability for a game. By Philadelphia; to require game clocks to display tenths of seconds for the final 30 seconds of each half. By New Orleans, Atlanta, Baltimore, Buffalo, Carolina, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Green Bay, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota, New York Jets, Philadelphia, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Tennessee, Washington; to establish one preseason roster reduction date and related procedures.