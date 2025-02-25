Longtime OL Jason Peters Retiring To Join Seahawks Front Office

Per Greg Bell, longtime and former Seahawks OL Jason Peters is retiring to join Seattle’s front office.

Bell adds Peters will be an assistant to Mo Kelly, who’s the VP of player affairs.

Peters, 43, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas back in 2004. He spent five years in Buffalo before being traded to the Eagles in 2009.

Peters signed a four-year, $53 million extension in Philadelphia after the trade. Peters signed another one-year extension worth $6 million for the 2019 season.

Philadelphia brought Peters back on a one-year, $3 million contract in June of 2020 and restructured his contract to make it worth up to $8 million and include $4 million guaranteed. He signed a one-year deal with the Bears in 2021.

From there, the Cowboys signed Peters to a one-year deal in 2022. He joined the Seahawks’ practice squad in 2023 and bounced on and off the unit during the season. Peters re-joined their practice squad in October 2024.

In 2023, Peters appeared in eight games for the Seahawks and made two starts.