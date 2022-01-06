LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. announced in The Players’ Tribune that he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.
Derek Stingley Jr. says goodbye to @LSUFootball and officially declares for the 2022 @NFL draft.https://t.co/T82LvVUmBd
— The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) January 6, 2022
Stingley, 20, is projected to be a first-round pick and could be the first cornerback taken in this year’s draft.
He earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2019 and 2020, and he was also a Consensus All-American in 2019.
During his three-year college career, Stingley recorded 73 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, six interceptions, 20 pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles.
